BENNINGTON — Queer Connect is gearing up for the second annual Drag Bingo Fundraiser, rain or shine, on Sept. 10 from 5 to 8 p.m. The adult friendly event will take place at Willow Park on the lower pavilion this year.
DJ The Break Doctor is providing the music for local drag performers Jackie Leggs, Vuronika Baked and Kali Ana, as participants play bingo for prizes.
Tickets can be purchased online through Eventbrite. Head over to the Queer Connect website or Facebook for more information. All tickets purchased support the organization’s events, services and offerings for the LGBTQIA community.
For more information about events, visit queerconnectbennington.com or email Jess Bouchard at queerconnect@yahoo.com.