BENNINGTON — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center announced on Tuesday that it welcomed Dr. Pierre Morin to SVMC Dentistry.
Morin completed his dental degree at University of Montreal in Quebec, Canada. He went on to study dental surgery, esthetic dentistry, endodontics and pedo-orthodontics at various institutions in the United States and Canada, including McGill University, The Pankey Institute in Florida, and Boston University. Morin had private practices in Gatineau, Quebec, 1997 to 2017, and in Bennington 2018 to 2020. In addition, he is the current director of dental services for correctional facilities in Vermont.
SVMC Dentistry provides a full range of services, from basic care to the most modern treatments. Services include preventive cleanings and treatments, general dentistry, restoration, exams, crown and bridge, implants, and cosmetic dentistry. The practice also provides dental surgery and emergency care, if needed.
The practice is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, suite 104 of the Medical Office Building at 140 Hospital Drive in Bennington. For more information, visit svhealthcare.org/dentistry or call 802-447-5525.