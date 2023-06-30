Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Zoe Sheehan leads a children's  All Together Now Yoga class at the Bennington Free Library on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m., running through July 30. Kids aged 2-6 have fun playing, stretching, communing — and of course, learning some yoga basics. The library is located at 101 Silver Street. Visit https://benningtonfreelibrary.org/ for more information; for additional yoga photos, see Page A3.

