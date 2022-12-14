BENNINGTON — As the winter holidays come full swing, Downtown Bennington is getting into the spirit of things with several events supported by the Better Bennington Corporation.
Along with the annual wreaths and lights lining our downtown streets, Merchants Park (aka The Splashpad & Thomson Family Stage), 336 (The Pocket Park), and the Fountain Park next door to the BBC offices are lit up and festively decorated thanks to the fantastic work of Bill Clark. Residents are invited to put a decoration on the tree on the Thomson Family Stage. People of any and every type of religion or faith are welcome to adorn the Holiday Tree.
Downtown businesses are engaged in a holiday window decorating competition. Wander downtown, look around, and then go to the BBC website: https://form.jotform.com/223384800645153 and vote for a favorite window (or hallway if there are no windows). The winning business will receive a plaque of congratulations.
The BBC is also hosting a pop-up shop from Dec. 17 to 23 at 341-343 Main Street, with several vendors and some surprises. The pop-up will stay open until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22. This is a great way to find some last-minute gifts for friends and family. The current list of vendors includes Boho Folk Reimagined, I Wood Never, Lodestar Lights, Local 802 Honey and The Barkery, Bennington Community Market, Crazy Creations and Rockwood Studios.
Mission City Church will host Santa for visits, along with cookies and hot chocolate and free gift wrapping from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23. Children are invited to bring letters to Santa and leave them in Santa's mailbox.
Finally, the MAU choir plans to bring caroling at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the Thomson Family Stage in Merchants Park.