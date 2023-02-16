A scene from the four productions for the Dorset Players 16th One Act Festival from 2019. The Dorset Players will be holding its 18th One Act Festival at 7:30 p.m. on March 3 and 4, and at 2 p.m. on March 5 at the Dorset Playhouse. Tickets are available online at dorsetplayers.org or by calling 802-867-5777.