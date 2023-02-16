Dorset Players One Act Festival an excellent weekend destination

DORSET — The Dorset Players will be holding its 18th One Act Festival at 7:30 p.m. on March 3 and 4, and at 2 p.m. on March 5 at the Dorset Playhouse. Tickets are available online at dorsetplayers.org or by calling 802-867-5777.

This year’s festival will include five one-act plays. Returning directors are Dom Degnon and Lynne Marcus, and first-time directors are Luke Krueger, Natalie Philpot and Susan Plumb Salas.

Playing the various characters will be Susan Altoft, Maripat Barlow-Layne, Michelle Cox, Tom Ferguson, Sandra Gartner, Mary Jo Greco, Elisabeth Hazelton, Elizabeth Karet, Jon Mathewson, Michael Robinson, Stacie Ruiz, Jacquelyn Schwartz and Jenna Zernhel.

