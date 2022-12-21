DORSET — The Dorset Players will be holding auditions for its 18th One Act Festival at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 11 and 12 in the rehearsal hall at the Dorset Playhouse. The festival will run from March 3 through 5.
Directors Dom Degnon, Luke Krueger, Lynne Marcus, Natalie Philpot and Susan Plumb Salas will be looking to fill eight female roles (ages 20 to 70) and four male roles (ages 40 to 70).
This year’s themes include a dinner party gone awry, a country store’s employees dealing with the perils of the pandemic, two friends differing about hopes and dreams, a man and woman meeting outside a memory clinic and a chance encounter after 40 years.
For questions and further information, contact Lynne Worth, the producer at 802-375-5717.