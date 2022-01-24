DORSET — Brush off your acting skills: The Dorset Players are planning to hold auditions for their spring musical, "Nunsense II: The Second Coming."
The auditions will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 8 and 9 at the Dorset Playhouse. Performance dates are May 20 to 22 and 27 to 29.
Written by Dan Goggin and directed by Angie Merwin, there are roles for five female actors of varying ages who will also sing and dance. Music Director Tom Salmon will ask everyone auditioning to sing a familiar show tune or bring a prepared piece. Choreographer Linda Joy Sullivan will do general tap and jazz movements, as well as some simple ballet movement.
If you have tap shoes, bring them. If you can roller skate, bring your skates.
This show is the sequel to the international hit "Nunsense." The same five nuns — Reverend Mother Regina, Sister Mary Hubert, Sister Robert Anne, Sister Mary Leo and Sister Mary Amnesia — are back on stage at Mt. Saint Helen’s School to present a variety show.
Everyone auditioning must be fully vaccinated and show their CDC card or a digital copy. Masks are required inside of the theater. For more information, email vplayers521@gmail.com.