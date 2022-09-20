DORSET — The Dorset Players are opening the 2022-23 season with "Barefoot in the Park," written by Neil Simon and directed by Elisabeth Hazelton. Performance dates are Oct. 7, 8, 14 and 15 at 7:30 p.m., and Oct. 9 and 16 at 2 p.m. at The Dorset Playhouse. Tickets can be purchased online at dorsetplayers.org or by calling 802-867-5777.
Newlyweds Paul (Joseph Mozer) and Corie Bratter (Tina Fores-Hitt) are ready to start married life in their tiny fifth (or is it sixth?) floor walk-up apartment — but the furniture's late, the plumbing leaks and there's no heat. Free-spirited Corie is determined to change sensible Paul's mind about life and love, even if her lonely and meddling mother Ethel (Caryn McVicker) just can't stay away. A late-night adventure led by the eccentric neighbor Victor Velasco (Tom Ferguson) shakes up everyone's lives, leading to self-discoveries, hilarious misunderstandings and lessons on accepting — and embracing — each other's differences. Rounding out the cast are the telephone man, Harry Pepper (Tom Martins), and a delivery man (Mike Robinson).
Presenting sponsors are Equinox Terrace, Factory Point Place and William Burns Insurance. Show sponsor is P & F Appliance. This production is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French Inc.