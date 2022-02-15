DORSET -- the Dorset Players 17th Annual One Act Festival will be held on Friday, March 4 and Saturday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, March 6 at 2:00 p.m. at the Dorset Playhouse. Tickets are available online only at www.dorsetplayers.org or call 802-867-5777.
This year the festival will feature three One Act productions: A Game, written by Dennis E. Noble and directed by Brian Barney; Finding the Way, written by Natalie Bates and directed by Lynne Marcus; and Responsibility, written and directed by Jon Mathewson. The evening is sponsored by Express Copy and Kevin O’Toole.
Join us as an experimental game becomes more than “a game,” an older couple take up mediating and spiritualism, and four friends are murdered.
Masks and proof of vaccination are required.