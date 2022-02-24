DORSET - The Dorset Players will hold two meetings for prospective play directors for the organization’s 95th season which runs from October 2022 through May 2023. The meetings will be held on Wednesday, March 9 and Thursday, March 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Dorset Playhouse and via Zoom.
The goal of the meetings is to invite new directors to join the Players’ team of directors, as well as invite directors who have directed with the Players in the past to work with the organization again. Directors wishing to submit a proposal for a play they wish to direct during the 2022-2023 season are invited to attend and submit a script. The Players are interested in hearing from directors wishing to direct plays or musicals for the Fall 2022, Holiday 2022 and Spring 2023 productions, as well as directors for the One Act Play Festival in April 2023 and special plays or events taking place over one weekend during the season. Information on submitting a full proposal will be provided at the meeting. Information will also be provided on mounting a production with the Players and the support system provided. Prior directing experience, either with the Players or another theatre company, is required for directing the Fall, Holiday, Spring and special event shows. No experience is required for the One Act Festival.
Please RSVP at dorsetplayersvt@gmail.com to attend either in person or via Zoom. A Zoom link will be provided to all meeting registrants attending via Zoom prior to the meeting. The Dorset Playhouse is located at 104 Cheney Road in Dorset.
In accordance with Dorset Players policy, everyone attending the meeting at the Playhouse must be fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination with a CDC card. Also, everyone in the Dorset Playhouse must wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.