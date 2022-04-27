DORSET -- The Dorset Players are ending their 94th season with the musical Nunsense II, The Second Coming, written by Dan Goggin, directed by Angie Merwin, musical direction by Tom Salmon and choreography by Linda Joy Sullivan.
Performances are May 20, 21, 27, 28 at 7:30 p.m., and May 22 and 29 at 2 p.m. at The Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Road. Tickets are available online at.www.dorsetplayers.org or call 802-867-5777.
This is the sequel to the international hit, Nunsense, and the same five nuns of Mount Saint Helen’s School in Hoboken, N.J. are presenting a “thank you” program for all their supporters – as usual chaos erupts. Reverend Mother Mary Regina, a former circus performer (played by Laura King) is in charge of the convent nuns including Sister Mary Hubert, Mistress of Novices (played by Christy Vogel), Sister Robert Anne, a streetwise nun from Brooklyn, (played by Natalie Philpot) Sister Mary Amnesia, a nun who lost her memory when a crucifix fell on her head (played by Lillian Pritchard Pelkey) and Sister Mary Leo, a novice wannabe ballerina (played by Tina Fores-Hitt).
Presenting sponsors for this production are Linda Joy’s Tap Joint, P & F Appliance, Lundgren Subaru of Bennington and show sponsors are Orvis, RMS Plumbing and Heating and Spivey Lemonik Swenor PC. This show is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC.