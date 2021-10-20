DORSET — Dorset Village will be having a walking Halloween from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31.
The Dorset Players and the Dorset Library will feature haunted houses outside. Many other residents and businesses will be handing out candy around the Village Green, Cheney Rd. and on Meadow Lane. Trick-or-treaters should look for the porch lights to know where to go.
It is highly recommended that everyone practices social distancing, stay within your group, and wear a mask for safety. The Dorset Library and the Dorset Players will be practicing safety measures, as well, distancing, wearing masks and limiting the ‘victims’ admitted into the haunted houses.
Residents are also welcome to participate in the ‘Trunk or Treat’ experience by parking in the Dorset Playhouse lot and handing out candy by your car. Please contact the Playhouse for more information.
Contact the Dorset Library 867-5774 or the Dorset Playhouse 867-2223 with any questions or for more information. Parking is available on Church St., Route 30, the Field Club and at the Playhouse.