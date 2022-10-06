COLCHESTER — A Dorset couple’s donation is helping to launch a program that teams up Vermont Public and the state Agency of Education for its new Education Ambassadors program.
The program will help develop educational resources and support teachers who use public media programming.
Education Ambassadors will connect educators to quality curriculum, radio, video, podcasts and interactives. Ten experienced educators will assist Vermont teachers in discovering and using public media resources by providing new access points for free, standards-based, multimedia teacher resources, as well as creating “click-ready” teacher resources to local content.
The launch of the program was made possible by a donation from Bob and Karen Allen of Dorset. Bob Allen is a Vermont Public board member.
“Thanks to Bob and Karen, we’re able to launch this program to support our hard-working educators,” said Scott Finn, president and CEO of Vermont Public, in a statement. “As a former sixth-grade teacher, I know how important it is to have free access to high-quality multimedia resources that align with educational goals.”
The partnership between the state and Vermont Public has been in place since the beginning of the pandemic, which has supported teachers, students and families with high quality educational resources, said Secretary of Education Dan French.
“This initiative, building on educators’ expertise, will ensure that all Vermont teachers continue to have the support and expertise they need to include these resources in high quality, creative, and engaging instruction,” French said in a statement.
The ambassadors have a variety of educational backgrounds and come from all regions of Vermont. The group meets monthly over a two-year term.
Learn more about the partnership and ambassadors at vermontpublic.org/kids-education.