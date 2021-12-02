DORSET — The annual Alternative Gift Fair is back this year at the United Church of Dorset on Church St. The time and dates are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 and 19.
The events feature fair trade items from around the world, including dishware from Vietnam and the middle east, scarves and jewelry from Nepal and Peru, Christmas items, spices and chocolate.
Handmade items and jigsaw puzzles are also available at the fellowship table, as well as an opportunity to enter someone’s name to various charities.
All fairgoers are asked to be fully vaccinated and masked. The event accepts cash and checks. Park on the road, since part of the church is under construction. With questions, call 802-867-2260
Note that the sale will not be open Dec. 12.