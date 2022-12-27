NORTH BENNINGTON — The evening of Dec. 31 brings the 17th North Bennington New Year's Eve Cello Concert, an hour of solo cello featuring a Bach suite and other chamber pieces. The live performance, will be held at 6 p.m. at the Left Bank in North Bennington, and also recorded to be available for internet access a week later. As a COVID precaution, masks will be required and attendance limited to 75. Tickets are available at Powers Market, The Bennington Bookshop and the McCullough Free Library.
The concert is free, but donations to cover costs are encouraged.
This year's cellist is Jared Shapiro, a Bennington native and professional cellist now living in East Dorset. Shapiro holds a bachelor's degree in music and natural science, and an MFA in cello and composition, from Bennington College. He studied composition with Henry Brant, Vivian Fine, Allen Shawn and Louis Calabro, and improvisation with Milford Graves.
His interest in world music has led to ongoing collaborations and performances with musicians from diverse music cultures, especially those of Spain. Since 1973, he has been a member of the eclectic trio Natural History. As a recording artist, he has appeared on Telarc, Opus One, Worldsoul and Albany Records. He is an active freelancer, as well as holding teaching positions at Castleton University, Taconic Music and The Mountain School at Winhall. Shapiro maintains a teaching studio in East Dorset.
The program will include Bach's "Suite No. 2," Gabrielli's "Ricercar No. 6," "Stained Glass Morning" by Eugene Friesen, "Song of the Birds" by Pablo Casals, Scottish traditional music arranged by Abby Newton, Sephardic music, Christian music from 13th-century Spain and Arab music from Islamic Spain.
The concert is presented by the Left Bank and the Fund for North Bennington, the McCullough Free Library and Blue Rider Events, with assistance from Compass Rose Music and Bennington's Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.