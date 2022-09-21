BENNINGTON — With cold weather approaching, Sunrise Family Resource Center and other organizers of Warm the Children — including the Bennington Banner — are urging people to donate to the program now to ensure all children have the coats, hats and other clothing needed to keep them warm this winter.
“Each year, Warm the Children provides brand new, warm clothing, boots, hats, gloves, and more, to hundreds of children in the community,” according to a letter seeking donations. “Ensuring that our young population is safe and comfortable while traveling to and from school is especially important given our extremely cold Vermont winters.”
Other partners sponsoring Warm the Children include GBCS, The Department of Economic Services, and the NorShaft Lions Club.
All contributions go toward the purchase of warm clothing for children in need and are fully tax-deductible. Administrative, mailing, and printing costs are absorbed by Sunrise and partners, while staff members and volunteers will take responsibility for program coordination and shopping experiences with the families.
Checks can be made payable to the Warm the Children Fund and mailed to Sunrise Family Resource Center at 244 Union Street, Bennington, VT 05201; or secure donations can be made online at https://sunrisepcc.com/make-a-donation-warm-the-children.php.
For more information, contact wtcbennington@gmail.com, or call the main office at Sunrise at 802-442-6934.