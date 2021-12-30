The presents have all been opened. The guests have all gone home. Tonight, we pop the cork on our New Year’s Eve celebrations, and come Sunday, we mark the end of the holiday season. Now’s the perfect time to think about recycling your Christmas tree. Here are four ways to do just that.
In many urban and suburban areas, Christmas trees are collected from curbside pick-ups during the first two weeks in January. Not here in our rural communities, at least not in Bennington County. Individual homeowners are still responsible for the disposal of their once cherished trees. Instead of tossing that drying beauty into the trash or letting it linger too long in your home, we have good news for you. You might not have to drop it off yourself.
Burr and Burton Lacrosse has a program that allows homeowners from Sunderland, Manchester, Dorset, East Dorset, and beyond — for a suggested donation of $10-$20 — to have their trees picked up right from their porch. The trees are given to local goat farms, used in land management projects, and given out for habitat restoration. Donations help the team with expenses. Trees must be free of decorations, and registration is required. Trees will be picked up both Jan. 2 and Jan. 9. Contact the team at coachgrabher@gmail.com to register.
Mount Anthony Union High School’s Nordic Ski Team has a similar program that aims to raise $5,000 to supply equipment and wax for the upcoming ski season. The trees collected by the team will be chopped up into garden mulch and used at the school and elsewhere. The suggested donation amount is $20-$30. Undecorated trees will be picked up Saturday, Jan. 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please put donations in an envelope attached to your tree. Email to register pick-up. mautrees@gmail.com.
Willow Creek Ranch, an urban farm and animal rescue in Bennington, has lots of hungry goats that love old Christmas trees. Just drop off your undecorated tree at the ranch and watch the goats go to town. Their address is 436 Park St. in Bennington. You can also contact them via Facebook or at (802) 379-0454. https://m.facebook.com/willowcreekranch05201/?ref=py_c
If you just want to get rid of your tree for free in a hurry, you can do so Mondays through Fridays, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Bennington Transfer Station, where it will be chipped for garden mulch. An added benefit is that you can come back and load up your pick-up in the spring with free mulch and chips from the dropped-off trees. For more information, call 802-447-8737.
Some things to consider when deciding how long to keep your tree.
Procrastinators beware; leaving your Christmas tree up too long can be dangerous for your home. According to the National Fire Protection Association, January is prime time for Christmas tree fires because, by now, the trees are pretty much dried out. Trees can become engulfed in flames in a matter of seconds. Forty percent of home fires that begin with Christmas trees occur in January. Some people decide to leave their Christmas trees up indoors to extend the holiday festivities into the new year, but keeping that tree inside as it withers, turns brown, and loses its needles is a serious fire hazard. The association said the longer the tree stays in the house, the greater the chance for a fire.
Never burn your Christmas tree in a fireplace or woodstove. Burning the tree may contribute to creosote buildup and cause a chimney fire.
Some people who have mold allergies don’t realize the dangers of Christmas tree mold. Symptoms such as sinus and nasal congestion, stuffiness, a runny nose, itchy, watery eyes, or a cough can occur to sensitive individuals. If the mold affects someone’s asthma, it could lead to shortness of breath or chest tightness. Around five to seven days would probably be a reasonable amount of time to have a live Christmas tree up since the mold count starts to increase exponentially after seven days. Researchers have found that the mold count from a live Christmas tree rose to five times the average level two weeks after the tree was brought indoors.