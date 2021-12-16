BENNINGTON -- “Dolls in a Winter Wonderland” is the new holiday exhibit at the The Dollhouse and Toy Museum of Vermont, which has vintage dolls dressed for a Gilded Age Holiday Ball. The exhibit includes Victorian dolls in winter coats, Shirley Temple dolls in a land of nutcrackers, a Madam Alexander “Miracle on 34th Street” doll, based on the movie about a Macy’s department store Santa who claims to be the real Santa Claus, and Clare and her dancing nutcrackers.
The museum also is once again staging its annual holiday Festival of Tiny Trees, with more than 200 decorated miniature trees placed around the museum, including in the galleries of Vermont MoMA, the Vermont Museum of Miniature Art. Vermont MoMA showcases the works of many famous artists from Vermeer to Andy Warhol to John Singer Sargent and Modligiani in miniature form, along with works of local artist Patsy Santo that capture many scenes of Bennington in the '50s and '60s.
The Dollhouse Museum transforms itself into a Victorian Christmas in miniature, describing how many of our most popular Christmas traditions came about during Queen Victoria’s reign, which was from 1837 until 1901. These Victorian traditions include Christmas trees, Christmas cards, Christmas caroling, and the Nutcracker Ballet.
The Dollhouse and Toy Museum is located at 212 Union Street in Bennington and is open Saturdays and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. It will be closed on Christmas Day, but open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. daily from Dec. 26th through New Year’s Eve. Admission is $2 for children 3 and older, $4 for adults, and $10 for families. For more information, visit the museum’s web site at dollhouseandtoymuseumofvermont.com or call 401-578-9512.