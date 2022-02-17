BENNINGTON -- The Dollhouse and Toy Museum of Vermont has a new exhibit called “The World on a String — and at Your Fingertips”, which is an exciting look at the museum’s large collections of puppets, puppet theaters and marionettes. The exhibit includes shadow puppets from Indonesia; hand puppets of the Rodolfo and and Mimi characters from the opera “La Bohème”; Italian marionette knights in full armor from “The Song of Roland”; a 1920s French theater with that country’s most famous puppet, “Guignol”; and Punch and Judy puppet posters from Britain.
Because Punch often hit Judy with a stick called a “slapstick” in those puppet shows, “slapstick” became a term for unsophisticated comedy. The exhibit also includes two of the western world’s most famous puppets, Pinocchio, from the Italian folk story, and Howdy Doody, from what was the most popular American television show from 1947 until 1960. Howdy Doody, who was red headed and dressed in cowboy garb, had 48 freckles painted on his face to represent the 48 states in the country at the time.
Jackie Marro, the creator and curator of the museum, has taught puppet making virtually at the Bennington Performing Arts Center and in person at the Park-McCullough Historic House and at the Bennington and Pownal libraries. “Puppetry existed in the 5th century BC in ancient Greece,” she said. “There were string-operated figures of wood found in Egyptian tombs that go back to 2000 BC. And two puppeteers accompanied Hernando Cortez when he conquered Mexico in 1519. So puppets have existed for a long time and in many different cultures and I’m happy to be able to display many different kinds from our own collection.”
The Dollhouse and Toy Museum is located at 212 Union Street in Bennington and is open Saturdays and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment.
Admission is $2 for children ages 3 and older, $4 for adults, and $10 for families. For more information, visit the museum’s web site at dollhouseandtoymuseumofvermont.com or call 401 578-9512.