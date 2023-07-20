BENNINGTON — The Bennington Select Board will discuss diversity and inclusion at the Bennington Elementary School at Monday's meeting, which will be held at 6 p.m. at the Bennington Fire Facility, 130 River Street.
The full agenda and packet for the meeting can be accessed in paper form at the Bennington Free Library and online at https://benningtonvt.org/government/select_board/index.php.
Public Comment is first on the agenda. Anyone wishing to speak (3 minute maximum) can sign up at the meeting.
Among the items on the agenda:
Purple Heart Proclamation
The Select Board recognizes Aug. 7 of each year as Purple Heart Day. First established in 1782 as a national by General George Washington, the day commemorates the bravery and sacrifice of those in our Armed Forces who went above and beyond during combat.
Diversity and Inclusion Programming at Bennington Elementary School
Lisa Flynn and Sarah Wajda will share this past year’s efforts to promote diversity and inclusion within their school. Benn El took part in NEA Read Across America and One School One Book. This presentation builds on their displays at the Juneteenth Celebration this past month.
Housing Update
Housing Crisis Group Chair John Rogers and Agency of Human Services Regional Manager Adam Sancic will provide updates on local and state efforts that impact the Bennington community.
Bennington Local Emergency Management Plan
The Select Board has been asked to ratify the updated Emergency Management plan developed by Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette. The document guides our community efforts in the event of an emergency, and we encourage everyone to read through it.
The Bennington Select Board meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month. To request an accommodation or for inquiries about accessibility, please contact Paul Dansereau: pdansereau@benningtonvt.org or call 802-447-9715. If you are unable to attend, CAT-TV generally provides live coverage of the meetings.