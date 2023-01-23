A new interfaith discussion series bringing First Congregational Church and the Israel Congregation of Manchester begins Tuesday with an examination of Christian antisemitism. The Rev. Bill Borror, the new minister at First Congregational Church, will present the first session, "Christian Antisemitism from its Origins to 21st Century," at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at First Congregational Church, 3624 Main St. in Manchester Village. A second session is planned for next month at Israel Congregation.