MANCHESTER — A new interfaith discussion series bringing First Congregational Church and the Israel Congregation of Manchester begins Tuesday with an examination of Christian antisemitism.
The forum series — "Come Let Us Reason Together" — is sponsored by the two religious congregations and the Interfaith Council of the Northshire.
The inaugural two-part series will explore Christian antisemitism from the first century to the modern period. Each session will include content, response and an opportunity for audience participation.
The Rev. Bill Borror, the new minister at First Congregational Church, will present the first session, "Christian Antisemitism from its Origins to 21st Century," at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at First Congregational Church, 3624 Main St. in Manchester Village. The session will be moderated by Cantor Scott Buckner of the Israel Congregation, with Rabbi Emeritus Michael Cohen as a respondent. A second session is planned for next month at Israel Congregation.
Borror has an academic background in church history and has taught at three different seminaries and graduate schools, including classes on Jewish-Christian origins and the history of anti-Semitism. He was a Christian Leadership Initiative fellow at Shalom Hartman Institute in Jerusalem and a member of the national Jewish-Presbyterian Dialogue team from 2007 to 2010.