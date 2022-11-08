BENNINGTON — Attitudes about and the dynamics of poverty will be the focus of a community program on Sunday.
“Blaming, shaming, understanding, changing: attitudes towards poverty” will be presented by Naomi Miller and Sue Andrews. The program is open to the public. It begins at 2 p.m. and will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Meetinghouse, 108 School St. Masks and social distancing are required.
The talk is being co-sponsored by the UU Fellowship and the Bennington Branch of the American Association of University women.
The presentation will explore attitudes toward and issues surrounding poverty.
Miller of Shaftsbury is a retired community college social work educator. She has been a consultant on issues of race, class and gender for the New Jersey Educational Opportunity Fund, the New Jersey Project on Inclusive Scholarship and Teaching and the New Jersey Council on the Humanities, as well as providing staff trainings on issues related to poverty for a variety of social service agencies.
Andrews of North Bennington is retired from a career in community and public health where she enjoyed the challenge of trying to improve the lives of families and children. She worked for Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services (GBICS) from 2007 to 2020.