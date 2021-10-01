Applicant briefings for communities in Bennington and Windham counties that intend to apply for disaster recovery funds following the storm of July 29 and 30 have been scheduled in-person and online.
The in-person meetings will be held in Manchester Center in Bennington County and Townshend in Windham County.
Gov. Phil Scott announced earlier this week that President Biden has signed a major disaster declaration that will provide federal assistance for repairs to public infrastructure in Bennington and Windham counties. Municipalities and qualifying nonprofits like public utilities in Bennington and Windham counties are eligible to receive 75 percent federal reimbursement for storm response and recovery.
Those costs include repairs to public roads, bridges and other infrastructure that was damaged during the storm, as well as removal of debris from public rights of way.
Towns in Bennington and Windham counties that wish to apply must attend one of the applicant briefings on the following days and times:
Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., Townshend Town Hall, 2006 Route 30 in Townshend
Wednesday, 9 a.m., online. For meeting information, town officials should contact kim.canarecci@vermont.gov.
Thursday, 11 a.m., Park House, 340 Recreation Park Road, Manchester Center
Towns are advised to continue to document damages and work completed.