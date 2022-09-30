SHUSHAN, N.Y. — The Dionondehowa Wildlife Sanctuary & School is offering geoengineering and the hydrologic cycle, a workshop to explore the relationship between solar radiation management and the long-accepted water cycle of evaporation, condensation and precipitation.
The workshop will explore solar radiation management, its intended purpose and the dangers of spraying reflective nanoparticles into the atmosphere. The theory with this form of energy management is that incoming solar energy is reflected back into space, not adding to the greenhouse effect.
Registration is required for this workshop by phone 518-320-0502 or email dionondehowa@yahoo.com with "Workshop" in the subject field. The workshop is $45 per person.
Dionondehowa Wildlife Sanctuary & School is a forever-wild 501(c)3 land trust located on 217 acres bordering the Battenkill near Shushan. While the school is dedicated to nature studies and to the healing and expressive arts, the sanctuary serves as a refuge and recharge for wildlife and humans alike.
Dionondehowa translates to "She Opens The Door For Them."