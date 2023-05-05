BENNINGTON — The company that is planning to acquire and redevelop the Everett Estate property (the former Southern Vermont College) on Mount Anthony is working with the current owner, Southwestern Vermont Health Care Realty (SVHCR), the Vermont Land Trust, and the Bennington Area Trail System (BATS) to support development and maintenance of the trail network on the property.
Alfred Weissman Real Estate LLC (AWRE) intends to develop the property into a destination resort featuring lodging, dining, spa services and event venues. The property also includes conserved forest land and a trail network that will remain accessible to the public while also being an amenity for guests of the resort.
Michael Cohen, a member of the AWRE management team, recently joined Brian Lent, the property’s project director for SVHCR, and representatives of BATS and local hiking enthusiasts, for a family hike on the trail network to the site of a new lookout that provides expansive views of the Valley of Vermont. After the hike, Cohen presented BATS board member Jim Sullivan with a check for $500 to support the nonprofit organization’s efforts to maintain and expand the network of trails on the conserved land.
In accepting the donation, Sullivan said “both SVHCR and AWRE have been not just cooperative partners, but enthusiastic supporters of BATS and the Vermont Land Trust, and have been clear that they share the community’s objective of preserving the beautiful mountain landscape and the recreational activities it supports. We thank AWRE for their generosity and look forward to working together in the future.”