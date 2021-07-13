MANCHESTER — The Dellwood Cemetery Association and the Manchester Historical Society, with the Dorset Players, will again present “Dellwood Comes Alive,” merging history with theater.
The presentation features the stories of 10 remarkable figures from Manchester’s storied past, all performed by the Dorset Players to bring history to life.
The event will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Dellwood Cemetery.
The Dorset Players dress in period costumes to bring resident spirits to life in historic Dellwood Cemetery and perform scenes to portray their lives and passions.
The scene is the cemetery itself so dress comfortably and for the weather.
The audience is asked to enter through Dellwood’s southern entrance, next to the Hildene driveway, where they will be directed to park in the Pine Lawn section. Transportation back to the parking area will be provided at the end of the tour.
The rain date is Friday.
This event is free and open to the public, with donations appreciated.
For more information, call Manchester Historical Society at 802-549-4582 or email info@manchesterhistoricalsocietyvt.org.