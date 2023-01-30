Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

WILMINGTON — The Deerfield Valley Lions Club is sponsoring the annual Speak Out Contest at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 20, at the Old School Community Center on 1 School St.

Local high school students, home schoolers and students living in the area but attending schools outside of the valley are eligible and encouraged to register by emailing cbyoga@gmail.com by March 10.

The speech topic is: "How can the environment be saved for our future?" Speeches must be 5 to 7 minutes in length. Speeches will be judged on addressing and developing the topic with clarity and expression. Cash prizes are available and range from $75 to $500 statewide.

The finals will be at the Equinox Resort in Manchester.

