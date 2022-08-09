WILMINGTON — After a two-year hiatus, events and food will be offered at the 103rd Deerfield Valley Farmers' Day Fair on Friday through Sunday.
"This 2022 season we planned on coming back full force, but have had to change plans due to lack of an amusement company rather late in the game," states dvfair.com. "We were booked with them, but COVID threw a wrench and they are no longer able to operate."
According the fair's Facebook page, the board of trustees organizing the fair reached out to many other ride companies in the Northeast region but found many of the smaller ones that could accommodate the local fair also went out of business. Other companies were too big and would require charging very high admission fees to cover the costs.
Instead, the board decided to have a few of the bigger events and food again this year without the fair and the midway.
The truck pull begins at 5 p.m. Friday. Saturday's events include a horse show at 8:30 a.m. and horse draws at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday will feature a demolition derby and country music jam at noon.
Children 4 and younger get in free. Admission is $5 for children 5 to 11 years old and seniors, and $10 for people 12 and older.
The board hopes to get midway and ride companies back next year.
"If we hadn't already set dates back in November with our company, we would have had a better chance, but early March is typically too late to get on a company's schedule," states the Facebook post. "We thank you all for your continued support as we work to bring back this time honored tradition. We are all incredibly bummed, but still excited to have the events we have scheduled."
The fair is described on the website as "a long standing local tradition which inspires neighborly competition, education in agriculture, wholesome entertainment, exhibits of area residents, and most importantly good clean fun!"