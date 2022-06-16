BENNINGTON -- Richard Caplan of Deerfield Valley Real Estate met with Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) President and CEO Thomas A. Dee, FACHE, to present the proceeds of a fundraising event held on March 5, 2022, at The Hermitage Club in Wilmington. The event was sponsored by Caplan and his wife Laurie of Deerfield Valley Real Estate and by Richard Messina, founder, president and CEO of The Benchmark Company, an investment banking firm based in New York City, and his wife and Pam Brocius.
“The Hermitage Club members and the Messina’s and my guests were so generous with their support at this event,” Caplan said. “We are proud of the fundraiser. It was a huge success.”
The event raised more than $18,000, which was divided between the Deerfield Valley Rescue Squad and the health system. The funds donated to the health system will be used to support the renovation and expansion of the Emergency Department at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.
“We are very grateful to community-minded business owners like the Caplans and Messinas for gathering their friends and neighbors in support of local health services,” said Dee. “The donation and the genuine enthusiasm behind it advance our mission of exceptional care and comfort for the people we serve.”