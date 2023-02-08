DORSET — The Dorset Players and Charlie’s Coffee Shop will present “Dead Man’s Cell Phone” by Sarah Ruhl and directed by Marisa Valent at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 17 and 18, and at 2 p.m. on Feb. 19.
The plot involves an incessantly ringing cell phone at a quiet café. Jean (Debbie Warnock) at the next table has had enough of the ringing — and Gordon (Jeff Cox), a dead man with a lot of loose ends. “Dead Man’s Cell Phone” is an imaginative comedy meant to depict how we memorialize the dead, and how that remembering changes us. It is the odyssey of a woman forced to confront her own assumptions about morality, redemption and the need to connect in a technologically obsessed world.
Along the way, Jean has to deal with Gordon’s mother, Mrs. Gottlieb (Susan Fingerhut), his wife Hermia (Julie Redington), his brother Dwight (Colin Hill), and his mistress and business companion, The Other Woman/The Stranger (Michelle Cox). The ensemble is rounded out by Mary Jo Greco, Susan Altoft and Janet Groom.
The Dorset Playhouse is located at 104 Cheney Road in Dorset. The Show Sponsor is Telescope Casual Furniture. For more information and tickets, visit www.dorsetplayers.org or call the box office at 802-867-5777.