BENNINGTON — In recognition of more than three decades of exceptional trial experience, The National Board of Trial Advocacy has announced that David F. Silver has achieved re-certification as a criminal trial advocate — a certification that is earned only by approximately 3 percent of American trial lawyers.
This recognition continues his two decades long good standing with NBTA, which requires attorneys to demonstrate substantial trial experience, submission of judicial and peer references to attest to their competency, attendance of continuing legal education courses and proof of good standing. Board Certification is the highest, most stringent, and most reliable honor an attorney can achieve.
Named by Super Lawyers one of New England’s Best Lawyers, Silver has been a partner at BarrSternberg since 1992. He is a member of the board of directors for the Vermont Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and a member of the Board of Governors for the Vermont Association of Justice, a leading organization for trial attorneys in Vermont.