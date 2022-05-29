SHAFTSBURY -- State Rep. David K. Durfee, D-Shaftsbury, announced that he is running for another term representing the Bennington-3 House district.
“It is a real privilege to serve our communities at the State House, and I hope to return in January to continue working on the important issues we face,” Durfee said after filing the paperwork to make his candidacy official.
Durfee has represented the Bennington-3 district, which includes Shaftsbury, Glastenbury and part of Sunderland, since first being elected in 2018. The district’s boundaries were changed slightly during the reapportionment following the decennial census, and now include additional residents of Sunderland in the southwest corner of the town.
During the recently completed 2021-22 biennium, Durfee was appointed to the influential Ways & Means Committee, where he served as Clerk, and was involved in the development of several key changes to tax policy, including Vermont’s new Child Tax Credit and updates to the pupil weighting formula that will lighten the local property tax burden.
If re-elected, Durfee said he plans to continue focusing on issues affecting working Vermonters and families, particularly access to affordable childcare, pre K-12 and higher education, and workforce development.
“We made significant progress this session on making Vermont’s tax system fairer, laying the groundwork for critical changes to our childcare system, and easing our workforce challenges, but there is still more to do,” he said.
Vermonters will vote in the primary election on August 9, with early voting starting on June 25. Registered voters may request an absentee ballot through the Secretary of State’s website, or by contacting their Town Clerk.