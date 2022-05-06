BENNINGTON — VSECU staff presented WindowDressers volunteers with a donation of $3,000 to cover the costs of insulating window inserts for low-income families in southwestern Vermont. The local WindowDressers team recently announced they’d begun taking orders for their 2022 Community Build. This donation is expected to help insulate between 50 to 100 windows, depending on size.
“We’re thrilled to have VSECU’s support,” said Madison Kremer, a local WindowDressers volunteer. Kremer, who is also the Development Assistant with Shires Housing, says adding window inserts is something both renters and homeowners can do. “This’ll help the many families that are tightening their belts and looking for ways to deal with rising heating costs.”
Inserts are built by WindowDressers volunteers using custom-fit pine frames and two layers of tightly-sealed polyolefin film. Unlike many commercially available window insulation options that are opaque, these are fully see-through. Edges are finished with a compressible foam gasket so that inserts can easily be put in place and taken out, without damaging window frames.
To have your windows measured and order inserts, call (802) 234-3050 or email benningtoncountywd@gmail.com.