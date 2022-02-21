BENNINGTON -- United Counseling Service (UCS) is pleased to announce a COVID Support group will be held weekly. The group focuses on strategies and coping skills to ease anxiety related to COVID and will meet on Thursdays at 4 p.m. Currently the group will meet virtually with a hybrid option beginning on March 17. The group is open to all and free of charge. However, space is limited.
For information on the program and location of the meetings, or to register contact Amy Stewart at astewart@ucsvt.org or call 802.442.5491.
United Counseling Service (UCS) is a private, non-profit community mental health center that has played an essential part of Bennington County’s integrated healthcare system since 1958. The organization has been designated as a Center of Excellent by Vermont Care Partners. UCS promotes healthy lifestyles through all its programs and offers care at 15 different facilities, including two primary outpatient facilities in Bennington and Manchester. UCS provides outpatient counseling and addictions services, emergency mental health services, extensive rehabilitation services, home and school-based services, employment services for people.