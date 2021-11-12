BENNINGTON — Local author Colleen Kelley is conducting a book reading of her children’s book ‘COVID SCHMOVID: A Primer for Children’ on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the W.Collective, located at 332 Main Street. The reading is hosted by W.Collective owners Sarah Krinsky and Bri Magnifico.
Kelley is a physician in the emergency room at Southern Vermont Medical Center. She is also a colonel in charge of a 155-person medical squadron in the Air Force Reserves, where she also serves as a medical consultant for the wing commander for a base of over 1,300 military personnel.
The book is designed to validate children’s feelings about COVID in a bright cheerful way that is easy to read, and that explains how both children and adults can stay safe in their daily lives and how they can keep the coronavirus at bay, Kelley said. Books will be available at the signing, and are for sale at the Bennington Book Store and at the Northshire Bookstore.