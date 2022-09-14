BENNINGTON — More than 200 people were vaccinated with updated bivalent boosters for COVID-19 at Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s (SVHC) COVID-19 Resource Center. The clinic exhausted its supply of Moderna and is offering Pfizer boosters only.
“Both the Pfizer and Moderna bivalent vaccines are equally effective,” said Dr. Trey Dobson, Southwestern Vermont Medical Center’s chief medical officer. “The most important step is to get one as soon as you can.”
The COVID-19 Resource Center is located on the former campus of Southern Vermont College at 982 Mansion Drive in Bennington. The Center expects to resume normal hours — 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays — starting Sept. 20, though only Pfizer shots are expected to be available for the next few weeks. Service is provided on a walk-in basis during operating hours. No appointment is needed.
To be eligible, you must:
Be at least 12 years old.
Have received the primary series of vaccination for COVID
Have received your final dose of COVID vaccine, whether as one of the primary series or a booster, at least 2 months ago
More information about bivalent boosters is available at https://svhealthcare.org/Wellness-Connection/bivalent-boosters. The primary series of COVID-19 vaccines are also available.
Southwestern Vermont Health Care will run walk-in flu shot clinics on Saturdays throughout the month of October. The clinics will offer both traditional and high-dose flu vaccine. High-dose vaccine is available to those 65 or older. Additional details will be posted at svhealthcare.org and facebook.com/svmedicalcenter. Note that insurances will be billed and patients may receive a bill for the remaining cost.