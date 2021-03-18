RUTLAND — Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging will kick off its weeklong "Get Out and March for Meals" campaign on March 21, building support for the critical services provided by Meals on Wheels during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The SVCOA noted that tood insecurity and isolation have grown with the pandemic, contributing to the growing demand for Meals on Wheels services.
“March for Meals is a great opportunity for all to celebrate Meals on Wheels and recognize the importance of the service here in Vermont,” said Courtney Anderson, nutrition director with SVCOA. “It’s also an opportunity to consider the tremendous contributions of older Vermonters to our communities and our role in supporting these influential people as they age. We’re truly fortunate to have such a strong show of volunteer and financial support for this important program in our region.”
“Get Out and March for Meals” asks participants to walk some miles to raise awareness of older Vermonters’ food insecurity and the critical need for support of the MOW program. Participants are encouraged to walk as much as they can during the week of March 21-27, and during the week, take pictures of themselves or their teams walking with a copy of the SVCOA's “I March for Meals Because” sign, available at www.svcoa.org.
Photos can be sent to SVCOA by e-mail at egreen@svcoa.net, by traditional mail, or posted to Facebook and tag SVCOA, or use the hashtags #marchformeals and #svcoachallenge.
Participants are encouraged to register for the challenge as individuals or teams and to dedicate a specific mileage goal to their campaigns.
To register for the challenge, visit https://tinyurl.com/2vhdtk5v or email egreen@svcoa.net. To make a financial donation to the Meals on Wheels program, visit www.svcoa.org/ways-to-donate.