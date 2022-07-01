Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

A story on Page 1 of Friday’s Banner, “Former employee guilty of stealing from store,” should have stated that $1,467 was stolen from the H.N. Williams Store in Dorset.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.