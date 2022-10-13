During a debate between candidates for the Bennington-4 district, Republican candidate Joe Gervais said that he was in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, “praying for this nation.” The quote was incorrectly reported in a story Thursday on the debate. In a brief in the Arts & Entertainment section Thursday, a method of sign-up for a Spotlight Reading at the Latchis Theatre was listed in error. Sign-up is only in-person at the Write Action table in Brooks House during the day Saturday, and at the event.
