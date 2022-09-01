MANCHESTER — “Conversations,” a solo exhibition, will be on view at Southern Vermont Arts Center from Sept. 17 through Nov. 6.
“Conversations” features art by Barbara Ackerman, a fine artist and graphic designer living in Bennington. Meet the artist at an opening reception from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sep. 17. This opening reception is free and open to the public.
Ackerman has spent the last several years exploring printmaking with a focus on green technology. Exploration in the photo-emulsion print process led to an invitation in 2019 to participate in Solar Impressions International, an exhibition at Southampton Art Center on Long Island. She garnered special recognition from jurist Eric Fischl, an internationally acclaimed American painter and sculptor. She continues to explore printmaking and mark-making techniques. Her recent work on view at the Southern Vermont Arts Center includes collagraph explorations in color, layer and textures.
Regarding her art and process, Ackerman states, “I start my art with imagery from the temporal, natural world and use shapes that are familiar — patterns and colors creating a remembrance of an experience. Shapes and patterns are meant to represent pieces of a world full of mystery — connecting the visible and invisible worlds, reflecting the layers of experiences that color our lives.”
Learn more about the artist and her work by visiting barbaraackermanstudio.com.
The solo exhibition features the work of artists who have been handpicked to exhibit their art in one of the Center’s Yester House Galleries. Southern Vermont Arts Center is at SVAC Drive/West Road in Manchester.