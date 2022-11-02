MONTPELIER — Join the Vermont Procurement & Technical Assistance Center at 10 a.m. on Thursday for a virtual workshop about government contracting.
The federal government spends more than $20 billion annually on contracts with service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses. The requirements to begin government contracting can be cumbersome and the rules governing SDVOSB eligibility can be complex and confusing because the government runs two programs. Even then, once certified or verified, how do you find the opportunities?
In this course, Ed Williams of the Vermont Procurement Technical Assistance Center discusses how veterans can get into the government contracting market and hopes to demystify the key SDVOSB eligibility requirements in plain English, covering ownership rules, control requirements, with overview of the process of obtaining a formal SDVOSB verification from the VA’s Center for Verification and Evaluation.
Topics include:
General overview of government contracting
What Registrations and Certifications are required
What is required to obtain VOSB / EDVOSB Certification or verification
Where to get verified or certified
Where to find government opportunities
What assistance, and what to expect from a PTAC Counselor
The workshop hopes to draw service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses who hope to pursue opportunities with the federal government.
To register, visit https://vtptac.ecenterdirect.com/events/882.