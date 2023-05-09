WILLIAMSTOWN — North Berkshire Community Contra Dance returns with an open band — Becky Hollingsworth on piano and Susan Conger on fiddle will lead the music on Saturday at the First Congregational Church in Williamstown. This month, anyone with an acoustic instrument is welcome to join in.
Conger has a warm following as a well-known composer and fiddler in the Northeast, from the Ashokan Folk Festival to the Dance Flurry, and pianist Hollingsworth is a mainstay in the contradance music scene around Guiding Star Grange and the dancing hub of Greenfield and Northampton.
Andy Davis will call (and teach) all the dances, welcoming to families with children and adults, with all levels of experience or none. The dancing will begin with a gentle opening for beginners and young folk at 7:30 p.m. and move into zestier dances after 8:30 p.m., including the old chestnut Chorus Jig.
Admission is pay-what-you-can, $12 – $20 suggested, at the First Congregational Church, 906 Main St.
Masks and proof of vaccination is required.
Sign up at https://tinyurl.com/NorthBerkshireDancePreReg, or bring your vaccination card to the dance. For more info check out https://northberkshiredance.org.