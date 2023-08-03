BENNINGTON — In response to the recent flooding and subsequent community outreach, the Bennington County Conservation District (BCCD) will host a Community Resilience Forum on Sept. 23 at Paran Recreations in North Bennington. The forum aims to bring together the community, state and federal agencies, local leaders, and experts to discuss disaster preparedness and resilience in the face of climate change.
This initiative aligns with the spirit of the Environmental Justice Act, Act 154 of 2022, which underscores the importance of community involvement in environmental decision-making, and BCCD’s core mission under the Vermont Soil Conservation Act of 1939 to conduct surveys and develop comprehensive plans to conserve Bennington County’s natural resources. The BCCD has taken to heart the lessons from the recent flooding events and the community's call for a dedicated space for dialogue, learning and action.
The Community Resilience Forum will provide an avenue for open, respectful discussions on climate-related disasters, preparations for rapid response in future disasters, and the role of climate change in increasing the frequency of weather-related disasters. It will also explore ways to increase community resilience against these challenges.
BCCD's goal is to facilitate a cooperative effort between the community and government agencies, thereby helping to prepare and strengthen the community for future environmental disasters. The forum is a step forward in developing methods that allow communities, often underserved, to actively participate in decisions that impact their lives and to take measures to increase their own security.
In accordance with the best practices outlined in the report by the Center of Whole Communities, commissioned by the Department of Environmental Conservation, the BCCD is seeking agencies to appoint delegates and select primary points of contact for collaborative engagement. That process is ongoing and BCCD anticipates releasing a list of participating agencies by Aug. 18.
The forum will feature a panel discussion with representatives from relevant natural resource agencies, community leaders, and experts, followed by a community contribution segment and a voting process to rank issues by order of importance to the community for further exploration. The event will include shuttle services if the need is indicated through our registration process, a catered meal, free childcare, and a small appreciation payment issued to the forum participants.
If you are interested in participating in the Community Resilience Forum, please register online at https://bit.ly/BenningtonCRF.
For more information on the Community Resilience Forum, please contact Michael Fernandez, District Manager of the Bennington County Conservation District at michael@bccdvt.org, or view the Program Overview document at: https://bit.ly/CRF_Public_Overview.