POULTNEY -- The Poultney Mettowee Natural Resource Conservation District is holding its annual plant sale fundraiser. This year the district is offering a variety of native trees and shrubs for landscaping, naturalizing and foraging (inclulding balsam fir, sugar maple, serviceberry, elderberry, and winterberry), as well as a variety of berries (blueberry, raspberry, and strawberry) and fruit trees (apple, peach, pear, and cherry).There are many benefits to using locally grown, native plants in landscaping. Native plants are more likely to thrive in our regional climate and they provide critical resources for wildlife. Consider these plants for backyard birds and pollinators, stabilizing stream banks and shorelines, or for use in rain gardens. In addition to plants, the sale includes a 2022 PMNRCD Calendar featuring photos taken by staff, photographer Scott MacLachlan, and local producers. The calendar is available for early pickup.
Many of the native plants are locally grown at the Champlain Valley Native Plant Restoration Nursery located in Poultney. The Champlain Valley Nursery is a partnership between the Poultney Mettowee Conservation District and the Nature Conservancy, with support from the Village of Poultney. Through the district, the Nursery also provides educational opportunities for local schools and the community. All funds generated by this sale are used to support District and Nursery educational and technical programming.
Please visit https://www.pmnrcd.org/champlain-valley-native-plant-restoration-nursery/ to view the catalog and order form, or contact the district to have a copy of the catalog mailed to you. For more information, email sadie@pmnrcd.org or call (802) 287-6606.