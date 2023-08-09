WOODFORD — Vermont State Police were dispatched to a one car motor vehicle crash in the area of 468 Route 9 in the Town of Woodford on Tuesday at 8:24 p.m. It was reported that the operator of the vehicle had struck a telephone pole and was attempting to leave the scene.
Upon arrival to the scene, the operator was identified as Roger Frybarger, 71, of Oxford, Conn. While speaking with Frybarger, he displayed numerous indicators of impairment. After conducting an investigation, Frybarger was arrested for DUI #3 and negligent operation.
Frybarger was transported to the Shaftsbury State Police Barracks where he was processed and released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on Aug. 28.