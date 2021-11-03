BENNINGTON — On Sunday evening at 5 p.m., Congregation Beth El of Bennington will be hosting a one-hour remembrance of the Holocaust tragedy of Kristallnacht, a murderous pogrom against German Jews that took place in 1938, one year before the start of World War II.
The event will begin with a candlelight vigil. It will feature discussions and presentations by Shira Sternberg Kol and Barbara J. Sussman, and the official unveiling of a restored Dollerschell painting. The painting had been part of a family art collection that had been hidden from the Nazis during the war.
Sternberg-Kol’s great grandfather Max Meyer Sternberg purchased the painting in the 1930s, directly from the artist Eduard Dollerschell, a German post-impressionist. Rolf Max Sternberg, Max’s grandson, would spend the better part of 30 years tracking down his grandfather’s lost property. Rolf amassed an impressive dossier of official documents, personal letters, and other ephemera to try and fill in significant gaps of what became of his grandfather’s art collection after Max and his wife Henny’s deportation to the Theresienstadt ghetto in July 1942.
The story of the Dollerschell painting, its loss, survival, and recovery will be discussed for the first time at the Congregation Beth El program. Paired with a remembrance ceremony for the victims of the Nazis’ pogrom known as Kristallnacht, Sunday’s event hopes to bring the community together to solemnly commemorate one of history’s darkest moments and learn how art can unite generations to survive even the most horrific of circumstances.
Vaccinated participants will be able to attend in-person. Others may obtain a livestream link by contacting the Congregation Beth El office, cbevtoffice@gmail.com or 802-442-9645.