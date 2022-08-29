MONTPELIER — Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos encourages voters to verify or update their voter registration information by Wednesday to prevent any possible delays with the mailing of their Nov. 8 general election ballot. Ballots will be mailed to all Vermont voters.
“However you choose to vote, whether early by mail, in-person at the town clerk’s office, by dropping your ballot off at a secure ballot drop box or at the poll on Election Day, the first step is ensuring that your voter record is up to date to prevent any delays with us sending you a ballot,” said Condos in a statement. “We have worked hard to increase voter options and access; you can help by making sure all of your voter information is current.”
Voters can verify or update their voter registration information, including address and mailing address, online at mvp.vermont.gov or directly with their town or city clerk.
Voters are not required to vote early, or by mail, and can choose to vote in person at their clerk’s office or at the polls on Nov. 8.
The Vermont voter checklist is regularly updated by town and city clerks. Advancements like online and automatic voter registration further provide updates. However, voters are still encouraged to check and verify or update their voter information to prevent any possible delays with the delivery of their ballot.
In the last decade, Vermont has enacted a number of important voter access laws, making it one of the most voter-friendly states in the country.