BENNINGTON — Funded through an anonymous grant, the Bennington Museums has launched its Concerts in the Courtyard series, with performances running through Sept. 8.
The next concert features the band Moose Crossing, and takes place on July 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. Bring blankets or lawn chairs.
The Avocado Pit will set up shop in front of the museum’s gates, serving tacos, beer and wine.
In the event of rain, the event will be cancelled by 2 p.m. on Friday (check the museum’s Facebook page for updates).
Museum educators will provide free children’s activities during concerts. Kids of all ages will find a fun makerspace at the picnic tables where they can create art based on art and objects featured in the museum.
Moose Crossing features Zak Hampton, Joe Plotts and Brian DeAngelo, bringing high-energy jazz, fused with funk, rock and blues to the New England area for over 10 years. The group takes on classics from Duke Ellington and Frank Sinatra to more contemporary jazz-flavored takes on songs from The Beatles and Bruno Mars. Organizers say there will be something for every music lover.