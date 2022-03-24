BENNINGTON — Bennington Community Theater presents an evening of show tunes to inspire and uplift pandemic weary souls.
A Brand New Day! Broadway Songs of Hope runs March 31-April 3 at the Bennington Performing Arts Center. Featuring solos, duets, and ensemble numbers from the history of musical theater from the 1930s to the present day, the show highlights stellar local talent. The show is directed by D. Mark Blank, with music direction by Richard Cherry, and choreography by Kristi Segura.
Tickets for the March 31–April 3 shows are $15 for general admission, $20 for premium.
The March 31 show is also Pay What You Will.
To reserve tickets, visit https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=133465.