BENNINGTON — Bennington Community Theater presents Questions, Reflections and Pie, the first play reading event in its New Works Series -- presenting an evening of three one-act plays by playwright/poet Jana Lillie. The show will be held on Aug. 30 at the Bennington Performing Arts Center at 331 Main St. The evening includes: "I Have So Many Questions," "The 200 Pound Reflection," and "Mars/Venus." Each is a short play with a unique take on identity, agency, and friendship. The show is directed by Robert Ebert.
Bennington Community Theater's New Works Series takes place monthly. Actors will read or act in staged readings of new plays for audiences on the mainstage theater at BPAC. After the readings, audience members are invited to a Q&A session with the playwrights and directors.
The Aug. 30 reading is at 7:30 p.m. No reservations are needed and the event is free with donations accepted at the door. For more information, email bct@bpacvt.org or call 802-447-0564. Sponsors of this event are Anthony and Jacqueline Marro.
Attendees are required to wear masks in the theater at this time.